ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of (2%) to 2% to $2.79-2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.ITT also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.72-4.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.66. 315,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,381. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. ITT has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $75.56.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ITT from $3.90 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.