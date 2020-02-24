iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises about 1.1% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $6.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.29. 2,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,820. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.00. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $178.35 and a 12-month high of $222.26.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.