iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.51

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 2220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

