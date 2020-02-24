iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.10

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 32372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

