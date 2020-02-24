iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.11

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.11 and last traded at $132.06, with a volume of 52098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.75.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.95.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.3368 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LQD)
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
