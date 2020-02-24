iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.11

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.11 and last traded at $132.06, with a volume of 52098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.3368 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

