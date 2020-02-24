iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.08

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 347713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

