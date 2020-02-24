Ishares Can Universe Bond Index Etf (TSE:XBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.85

Ishares Can Universe Bond Index Etf (TSE:XBB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$32.85 and last traded at C$32.81, with a volume of 30431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.14.

Ishares Can Universe Bond Index Etf Company Profile (TSE:XBB)

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

