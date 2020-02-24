Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) Insider Michael Cole Purchases 123,000 Shares

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC) insider Michael Cole acquired 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.53 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,190.00 ($46,234.04).

Ironbark Capital Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.47 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of A$0.59 ($0.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Ironbark Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Ironbark Capital Limited is an open-ended balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests into the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

