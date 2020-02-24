Iridium Communications (IRDM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Iridium Communications stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 2.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
