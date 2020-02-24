Iridium Communications (IRDM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

