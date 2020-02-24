IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upped their price target on shares of IQIYI to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. 86 Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.48.
Shares of IQIYI stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $23.69. 125,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. IQIYI has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.91.
About IQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
