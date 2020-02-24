IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upped their price target on shares of IQIYI to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. 86 Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.48.

Shares of IQIYI stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $23.69. 125,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,886. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. IQIYI has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IQIYI by 2,538.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IQIYI by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in IQIYI by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in IQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

