Invictus Hyperion Fund Market Cap Reaches $5.15 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $1,847.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.68 or 0.02838549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00231328 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00040679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00140561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.