Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,886,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $834,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1,382.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,509. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

