Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given New GBX 5,600 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IHG has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,066 ($66.64).

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 4,842 ($63.69) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,922.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,947.89. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,392.50 ($57.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

