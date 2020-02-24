Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) Insider Purchases A$72,905.28 in Stock

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) insider Elizabeth Bryan bought 10,640 shares of Insurance Australia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.85 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of A$72,905.28 ($51,705.87).

Insurance Australia Group stock opened at A$6.67 ($4.73) on Monday. Insurance Australia Group Ltd has a 52 week low of A$6.81 ($4.83) and a 52 week high of A$8.74 ($6.20). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Insurance Australia Group’s payout ratio is 71.75%.

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

