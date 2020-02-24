Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $81.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $787,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 53,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $3,824,110.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,620 shares in the company, valued at $187,670.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,519 shares of company stock worth $7,719,991. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

