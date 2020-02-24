Insmed (INSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insmed stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.12. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insmed from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

