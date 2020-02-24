Insider Selling: Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Director Sells $9,080,515.38 in Stock

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE ZTS opened at $142.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

