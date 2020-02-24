Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) VP Sells $5,129,387.73 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) VP Steve Batchelor sold 41,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $5,129,387.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,782.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WM opened at $124.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,456,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,231,000 after acquiring an additional 118,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Waste Management by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,698,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,513,000 after acquiring an additional 369,031 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

