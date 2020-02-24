Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells $298,080.72 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $168.69 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.44 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.