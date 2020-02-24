Insider Selling: Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells $484,264.56 in Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $484,264.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,622.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $60.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.33 and a quick ratio of 14.33. Uniqure NV has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $82.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Uniqure by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 1,990.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

