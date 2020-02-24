Insider Selling: UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) VP Sells $150,937.75 in Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $150,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Martin Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UniFirst alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, David Martin Katz sold 732 shares of UniFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total transaction of $154,444.68.

UNF opened at $202.97 on Monday. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $134.16 and a twelve month high of $217.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.66 and a 200-day moving average of $202.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.69.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.