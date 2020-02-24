Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells C$427,500.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total value of C$427,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,504 shares in the company, valued at C$7,232,160.

Mike Cuddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total value of C$285,000.00.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$69.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$70.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.29. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of C$58.41 and a 1 year high of C$74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TIH shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.14.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

