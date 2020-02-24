Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Sells C$427,500.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total value of C$427,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,504 shares in the company, valued at C$7,232,160.
Mike Cuddy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 14th, Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total value of C$285,000.00.
Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$69.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$70.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.29. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of C$58.41 and a 1 year high of C$74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
