Insider Selling: Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) CFO Sells $427,500.00 in Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $56.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Sleep Number Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $441.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNBR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,227,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 470.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 268,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after buying an additional 262,445 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after buying an additional 161,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,603,000 after buying an additional 156,413 shares during the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.