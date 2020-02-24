Insider Selling: Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) CEO Sells $99,036.00 in Stock

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.80. Sientra Inc has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIEN. William Blair upgraded Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

