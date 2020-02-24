Insider Selling: Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) CEO Sells 63,557 Shares of Stock

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. Sientra Inc has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148,723 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

