Insider Selling: Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Sells $1,152,360.00 in Stock

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $103.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.96. Saia Inc has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $107.00.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.45.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
