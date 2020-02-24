Insider Selling: Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Sells $1,152,360.00 in Stock

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $103.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.96. Saia Inc has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Saia by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

