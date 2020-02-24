Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells $239,000.00 in Stock

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.73 on Monday. Radian Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Radian Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the third quarter worth $3,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Radian Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 235,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Radian Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 140,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 30,776 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

