Insider Selling: Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) President Sells $476,750.00 in Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $476,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sridhar Kosaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $440,375.00.

Shares of PEN opened at $192.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 152.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.56. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $122.40 and a one year high of $194.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,237,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 167,084 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,112,000 after purchasing an additional 45,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Penumbra by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,667,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 406,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

