Insider Selling: Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Sells $1,719,200.00 in Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,719,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,591,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,182,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $1,745,100.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $1,508,150.00.

Mimecast stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mimecast Ltd has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -421.82, a P/E/G ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,614,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 551,849 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,467,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,350,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after buying an additional 205,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

