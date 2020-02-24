Insider Selling: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) CEO Sells $55,096.92 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $55,096.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark R. Defazio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Mark R. Defazio sold 861 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $42,395.64.

On Thursday, February 6th, Mark R. Defazio sold 2,275 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $114,091.25.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.40. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $51.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 48,417 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 75,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 42,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 2,365.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

