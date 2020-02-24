Insider Selling: Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) General Counsel Sells $315,427.00 in Stock

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $315,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MEET opened at $6.74 on Monday. Meet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $488.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Meet Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 55,326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meet Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 499,427 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Meet Group during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Meet Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,504,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEET shares. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Meet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.