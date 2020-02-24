Insider Selling: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CEO Sells $712,997.08 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $116.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.57. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

