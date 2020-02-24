Insider Selling: Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) SVP Sells $151,850.00 in Stock

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $60.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 546.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 13,648 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

