Insider Selling: M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) VP Sells $672,902.50 in Stock

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MHO opened at $42.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. M/I Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. M/I Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

