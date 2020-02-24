Insider Selling: M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) VP Sells $672,902.50 in Stock

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MHO opened at $42.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. M/I Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
MHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. M/I Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
