Insider Selling: M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) CEO Sells $1,235,409.83 in Stock

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. M/I Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,267,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

