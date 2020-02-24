Insider Selling: Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) SVP Sells $143,297.70 in Stock

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,105.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Luminex by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminex by 23.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 186,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

