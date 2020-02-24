Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Sells $189,413.56 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,061,473.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $83.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,039.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.19. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $93.23.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lumentum from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.