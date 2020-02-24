Insider Selling: LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) CFO Sells $344,956.92 in Stock

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LOGM opened at $85.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -294.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOGM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens began coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LogMeIn by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LogMeIn by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in LogMeIn by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in LogMeIn by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

