Insider Selling: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Sells $5,024,655.04 in Stock

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $189.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.14. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 25.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 14.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

