Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Sells $579,567.64 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $135.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.60 and a 200 day moving average of $136.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $113.67 and a 52 week high of $182.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,362,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $23,939,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $16,953,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 854.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

