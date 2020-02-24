Insider Selling: Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) EVP Sells $79,810.50 in Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) EVP Jay Cho sold 11,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,604 shares in the company, valued at $667,533.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IVAC stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $161.15 million, a PE ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 0.18.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on IVAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.
Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.