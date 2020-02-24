Insider Selling: Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) EVP Sells $79,810.50 in Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) EVP Jay Cho sold 11,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,604 shares in the company, valued at $667,533.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IVAC stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $161.15 million, a PE ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 235,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 569,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IVAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Intevac from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.