Insider Selling: Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Sells $429,718.50 in Stock

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $429,718.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick Harshman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Patrick Harshman sold 52,821 shares of Harmonic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $370,803.42.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $6.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $611.17 million, a PE ratio of -83.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. Harmonic Inc has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

