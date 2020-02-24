Insider Selling: Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Sells C$99,238.00 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.22, for a total transaction of C$99,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,657.38.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$34.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 13.24. Great-West Lifeco Inc has a one year low of C$27.52 and a one year high of C$35.60.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GWO. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.09.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.