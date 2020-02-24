Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Sells $390,171.95 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $390,171.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GATX stock opened at $80.02 on Monday. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in GATX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,773,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GATX by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,409,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GATX by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in GATX by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,770 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in GATX by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GATX. Stephens raised their price objective on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

