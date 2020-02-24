Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Sells $390,171.95 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $390,171.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
GATX stock opened at $80.02 on Monday. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.
GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in GATX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,773,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GATX by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,409,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GATX by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in GATX by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,770 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in GATX by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the period.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GATX. Stephens raised their price objective on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.
About GATX
GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.
