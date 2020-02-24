Insider Selling: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Chairman Sells $6,418,932.00 in Stock

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $71.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Several research firms have commented on FBHS. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

