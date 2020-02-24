Insider Selling: FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) CFO Sells $8,252,134.90 in Stock

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,934.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE FLT opened at $308.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.38 and a 200-day moving average of $298.04. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after acquiring an additional 321,775 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after purchasing an additional 431,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.65.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

