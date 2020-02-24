Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Insider Sells $274,318.73 in Stock

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $75.41 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.