Insider Selling: Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Insider Sells $351,436.50 in Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EFX opened at $159.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.46. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

