Insider Selling: Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) CFO Sells $747,661.59 in Stock

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $56.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Entegris by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,507,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,003 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,330,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,849,000 after purchasing an additional 189,566 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,793,000 after purchasing an additional 510,423 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Entegris by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,206,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,027 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Entegris by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,022,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 55,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

