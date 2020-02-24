Insider Selling: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) EVP Sells $216,567.74 in Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $48.36 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

